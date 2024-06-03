A gay pride parade in Philadelphia was disrupted and halted yesterday (Sunday) by anti-Israel protesters.

A video posted to social media by right-wing pundit Jack Posobiec shows the hundreds of protesters standing in the route of the march, preventing the parade from continuing for a time.

The protesters chanted, “Palestine will live forever! From the sea to the river!” They also yelled, “PPP, KKK, IOF they are all the same!”

It was unclear why the protesters targeted the Philly Pride March.

Also on Sunday, anti-Israel protesters gathered for a protest at the annual Israel Day Parade in New York City.

During the parade, a masked man wearing a Palestinian flag held up a sign reading, "Kill hostages now."