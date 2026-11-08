גניבת התפילין בישיבה דוברות המשטרה

A Tel Aviv resident in his 40s has been charged with breaking into a yeshiva on Rothschild Boulevard in the city and stealing approximately 10 pairs of tefillin worth a total of NIS 25,000, along with a charity box and other property.

An indictment and a request to keep the suspect in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings were filed against him late last week.

According to the indictment, the suspect broke through the entrance door of the yeshiva on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv during the evening hours late last month.

After entering the building, he allegedly stole approximately 10 pairs of tefillin, valued at NIS 2,500 per pair, a mobile phone worth approximately NIS 2,000, a watch, cash, and a charity box containing money.

Following the incident, officers from the Lev Tel Aviv Police Station in the Yarkon District launched an investigation, during which they succeeded in identifying the suspect.

Last week, the suspect, a Tel Aviv resident in his 40s, was arrested and taken to the police station for questioning. He was placed in custody following his interrogation.

Upon completion of the investigation, the Tel Aviv District Police Prosecution Unit filed an indictment against him on charges of breaking into a nonresidential building and theft, along with a request to keep him in custody until the conclusion of the legal proceedings.

Police emphasized that they will continue taking action against property crimes, particularly burglaries targeting places of worship, and will work to bring those responsible to justice.