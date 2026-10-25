A suspect snatched a handgun from a security guard at the Kanfei Ruach School in Givat Shmuel and fled the scene. Numerous officers from the Mesubim Police Station in the Dan District are searching the area in an attempt to locate him.

Police emphasized that no one was injured in the incident and that the circumstances are under investigation.

The security guard told parents that the suspect, who spoke Hebrew, apparently arrived at the scene at approximately 7:30 a.m. and seemingly fell to the ground.

When the security guard approached to assist him, the suspect snatched the guard's personal firearm and fled.