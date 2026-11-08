A minibus driver in his 50s was seriously injured when his vehicle crashed into a concrete wall near the Rokach Interchange on the Ayalon Highway. Sixteen other people were injured in the accident.

A minibus driver in his 50s was seriously injured Sunday morning when his vehicle crashed into a concrete wall near the Rokach Interchange on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv.

A 17-year-old girl was moderately injured in the accident, while 15 others sustained minor injuries.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and EMTs provided medical treatment to the injured at the scene before evacuating them to Ichilov Hospital.

MDA paramedic Levi and emergency medical technicians Meidan Ben Yoash and Yehonatan Cohen described the scene:

"We received a report of a traffic accident involving a minibus and a bus. The bus had sustained damage to its front end and had a shattered windshield, while the minibus was nearby.

"The minibus driver was trapped inside the vehicle, semi-conscious and suffering from injuries to his head and limbs. While rescue operations were underway, we provided him with medical treatment, including administering medication and stopping the bleeding.

"A 17-year-old girl was moderately injured and suffered injuries to her limbs, while the other passengers were walking around with minor injuries to their bodies.

"We provided medical treatment to all the injured and evacuated them to the hospital in MDA ambulances," they added.