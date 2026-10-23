Democrats Party chairman Yair Golan has sharply criticized his political allies in the anti-Netanyahu bloc, arguing that some of them cannot be trusted.

In a recording from a meeting of his party's Knesset faction, revealed by Kan 11 News, Golan expressed concern about the positions of other parties in the bloc.

His remarks come amid recent reports questioning whether all parties in the anti-Netanyahu bloc are committed to repealing the laws associated with the judicial reform.

Golan warned that some parties could not be relied upon and might align themselves with the Kohelet Policy Forum.

"There are parties around us that are less trustworthy," he said. "If we want a genuine government of reform, we need a large, strong Democrats Party. Without that, we could end up heading in the direction of Kohelet or other directions that are not healthy for putting the State of Israel back on track."

Golan also strongly rejected the possibility of forming a national unity government with Likud.

"Our position is very clear. No compromises. We absolutely must form a government without the draft dodgers, without the extreme nationalists who are truly destroying our home, and of course without the corrupt politicians."

"As far as I'm concerned, it's not just Netanyahu. It's the entire Likud. Do we want to form a government with Yoav Kisch, who is destroying the education system? Do we want to form a government with Shlomo Karhi, who is destroying the Israeli media?"

"Do we want to form a government with the other Likud members, who are full partners in the abandonment, the ongoing abandonment, and the disaster that is still looming over us? Just in the past few days, we have seen the sheer absurdity of launching an attack on Iran for entirely political reasons," Golan added.