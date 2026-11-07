The Washington Post reported that the Florida governor is considering another bid for the White House, potentially setting up a contest with Vice President Vance. The report comes amid growing attention to Vance's remarks questioning the value of close ties with Israel. However, DeSantis was quick to deny that he is preparing a presidential campaign.

According to the report, DeSantis has already contacted at least one national political consultant to discuss a possible campaign. Meanwhile, one of his close advisers sent fundraising messages this week, which one source described as "a sign of his intention to run in the election."

The report follows last week's US midterm elections, in which DeSantis succeeded in keeping Florida under Republican control despite Democratic gains elsewhere. The outcome could help strengthen his position on the national political stage as Republicans begin looking toward 2028.

However, the sources emphasized that DeSantis has not made a final decision. He is reportedly still evaluating the political landscape and his prospects of securing the Republican nomination before deciding whether to launch another presidential campaign.

If he enters the race, DeSantis could face Vice President JD Vance, who is widely viewed as a potential successor to President Donald Trump. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also been mentioned as a possible contender for the Republican nomination.

For Israel, a potential DeSantis candidacy would be particularly significant. The Florida governor is regarded as one of the Republican Party's strongest supporters of Israel and has previously described himself as "the most pro-Israel governor in America." DeSantis has repeatedly rejected the characterization of Judea and Samaria as "occupied territory" and has taken steps against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel.

Despite the reports of preliminary preparations for a presidential campaign, DeSantis offered a categorical denial in a tweet, accusing the newspaper of fabricating the story.

"The Washington Post is making this entire story up out of thin air. I have not contacted anyone about running for any office," he wrote. "This is just another pathetic attempt to get clicks, all while using anonymous sources, of course!"