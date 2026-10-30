Iranian media confirmed Thursday that Tehran had received a letter from US Vice President JD Vance, but said the Islamic Republic had not yet issued a response.

“Iran has received the letter but has not yet responded," the Tasnim news agency reported. The Fars news agency published a similar report, citing “a source familiar with the matter."

The confirmation came a day after The Wall Street Journal reported that Vance had contacted Mohsen Rezaei, Iran's security chief and one of the hardlines among Iran’s leadership, at the direction of President Donald Trump in an effort to restart negotiations and prevent another round of American military strikes.

According to the newspaper, the letter and subsequent exchanges between American and Iranian officials addressed a potential framework for renewed talks rather than the specific provisions of a peace agreement.

Trump, however, denied Wednesday that he had directed Vance to initiate peace negotiations, maintaining that the communication concerned humanitarian assistance.

"No. They need help with medical supplies and various things. He asked me what I thought. I said, 'If you want to do that, that's okay'. Basically, it's getting supplies in to help people that are not well."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that Tehran was working with mediators, primarily Qatar and Pakistan, on a proposal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has demanded that Washington satisfy seven conditions before the strategic waterway can reopen. Among them are a regional ceasefire, the release of frozen Iranian assets held abroad, the removal of sanctions targeting Iranian oil and an end to the American naval blockade.

Tasnim emphasized Tehran's opposition to proposals that depart from those demands, reporting that “any position that undermines this firm framework established by Iran is unacceptable."