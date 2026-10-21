Iran will not agree to transfer any of its enriched uranium stockpile outside the country, senior Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei declared Tuesday, reaffirming Tehran's rejection of a central American demand for a potential agreement.

Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, made the remarks during a meeting with Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, who arrived in Tehran as part of diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Iran and the United States.

“Not even a tiny bit of enriched nuclear material will leave Iran. Such materials constitute a major asset and national wealth for the Iranian people, intended for use within the country," Rezaei said, according to Iranian state television.

He also ruled out the immediate resumption of negotiations with Washington, insisting that the United States must first satisfy Tehran's demands.

“There will be no negotiations until America takes steps to build trust - a process that must begin with the fulfillment of Iran’s conditions."

The statements underscore the continuing disagreement between Washington and Tehran over the future of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile.

The United States has demanded that Iran transfer its enriched uranium outside the country as part of a possible agreement, a condition Iranian officials have repeatedly rejected.

In April, President Donald Trump claimed that Iran had "agreed to everything" and would cooperate with American efforts to remove its enriched uranium.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei subsequently disputed that account , insisting that "the transfer of uranium to the US has not been presented as an option."

Baghaei also emphasized Tehran's determination to retain control of its nuclear material.

“Iran’s enriched uranium is as sacred to us as the soil of Iran and will under no circumstances be transferred anywhere," he said at the time.

Rezaei's remarks coincided with the arrival of a Pakistani delegation in Tehran on Tuesday for discussions with senior Iranian officials.

Pakistan has been seeking to facilitate dialogue between Washington and Tehran amid growing concerns that the confrontation could escalate into renewed military action involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Iranian media have reported military exercises and missile tests in recent weeks, adding to concerns over the possibility of another round of fighting.

The diplomatic efforts also come shortly after US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made an unannounced visit to Israel on Monday, during which he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hegseth confirmed the visit Tuesday but declined to reveal the substance of his discussions with the Israeli leader.

He explained that the trip included a visit to American military personnel stationed in Israel and an opportunity to meet Netanyahu.

“I was there visiting our troops, (and) had a ‌chance ‌to talk to the ‌prime minister. ‌Of course, the nature of our conversation is not ‌something I would talk about, but they’ve been good partners, and I appreciate that," Hegseth told reporters.