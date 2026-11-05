The Likud faction arrived at the President's Residence on Thursday evening for consultations and recommended that President Isaac Herzog task party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu with forming the next government.

During the meeting, Herzog criticized remarks made by Minister Miri Regev about the Change Bloc and Gadi Eisenkot.

The Likud delegation included Minister Miri Regev, Minister Yoav Kisch, MK Ofir Katz, Talik Gvili, and Aliza Barashi.

During the consultations, Herzog addressed Regev, who had described the opposition bloc as the "disaster bloc," and criticized her use of the expression while simultaneously calling for the establishment of a unity government.

"If you want to extend a hand, you cannot say 'disaster bloc' and then go on to call Gadi Eisenkot 'right-wing or Palestine.' A little perspective in life is needed in order to treat others with respect. You cannot say, 'I want a unity government,' and then start saying things like that," the President said.

Minister Yoav Kisch responded that "the left-wing parties must not be allowed to turn out the lights on the Jewish state."

Kisch proposed establishing a national government that would include the entire Netanyahu bloc, alongside additional parties willing to join it.

In response, Herzog asked the Likud representatives whether they were prepared to give up extremist elements as part of efforts to establish a broad government.

Kisch replied, "Anyone who accepts our government's basic principles is welcome."