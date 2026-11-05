Representatives of the Yashar party met on Thursday with President Isaac Herzog to recommend that he task their party chairman, Gadi Eisenkot, with forming the next Israeli government.

During the meeting, Herzog discussed the political tensions as well as the US aid to Israel, and stressed the need to form a government without another round of elections.

Representing Yashar were Yoram Cohen, MK Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Shaul Meridor, Inbar Harush Gity, and Israel Zari.

During the meeting, the President asked the representatives to estimate their ability to form a government. Yoram Cohen answered that the first move will be made in the Knesset with the party's political partners. "We coordinate with them and hope that there won't be any surprises; if there will be, it will be for the better."

According to Cohen, the party intends on first in making parlimentary moves: "We want to change the Knesset Speaker, pass several laws, and arrange the Knesset Arrangements Committee."

Cohen added that, "At the same time, the moment Gadi receives the mandate from the President (to form a government), we will sit first of all with the other parties who share the majority of our positions on issues that arose and were on the agenda."

Responding to remarks Cohen made later in the meeting, President Isaac Herzog addressed the tense public discourse and called on the political establishment to exercise restraint.

"The rhetoric of taking the struggle to the streets - I suggest that everyone tone it down. Israeli democracy has functioned impressively," the President said.

"I'm not saying there aren't challenges, threats, or problems, but I also want to say that there have been many warnings about threats, and I have complete confidence in the Attorney General and complete confidence in the head of the Shin Bet," Herzog said.

He added: "If we want to change the discourse, we must not disqualify public servants simply because their opinions differ from ours."

Later, MK Orit Farkash-Hacohen addressed the possibility of forming a national unity government with Likud, making clear her opposition to a partnership with Netanyahu.

"Unity is not a slogan. With Netanyahu, it is not unity," she said.

Toward the end of the consultations, Herzog raised the issue of American defense aid to Israel, expressing concern over developments surrounding the matter.

"The issue of American aid is very concerning to me, and it also came as a bolt from the blue to me," the President said.

Herzog noted that Israel has a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United States that is set to remain in effect until 2028, stressing the importance of preserving the assistance.

According to Herzog, this is one of the country's major priorities, making it essential to form a government as soon as possible and avoid another round of elections.

"This is one of the major objectives, and therefore we need to form a government rather than head to another election," he said.