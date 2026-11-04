Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement on Wednesday evening opposing the possibility of establishing a minority government dependent on the support of Arab parties, calling on Zionist parties to join a broad national government led by Likud.

Netanyahu opened his statement by addressing what he described as the threat posed by Iran and its allies, linking it to the activities of the Arab parties.

"Radical Islam is the challenge that is tearing countries in Europe apart today. It is the challenge that threatens us as well. It threatens us from outside through Iran and its proxies, and it threatens us from within through Islamist parties that support terrorism," he said.

"They seek to erase the Jewish identity of the State of Israel - and they say so openly. They seek to deprive us of the ability to defend ourselves against our enemies," Netanyahu continued.

The Prime Minister then presented the question of forming the next government as part of the effort to confront the threat he had described.

He argued that a government dependent on the support of these parties would be limited in its ability to act against hostile forces.

"I ask a simple question. Who will be able to confront this challenge? The one government that certainly will not be able to confront the threat of radical Islam is a government that depends on radical Islam."

"All you have to do is listen to what their representatives openly say. They dedicate their electoral achievements to the despicable Nukhba terrorists who are sitting in our prisons," he added.

Netanyahu concluded his warning against a government dependent on their support by declaring, "Not only would such a government fail to fight our enemies, it would simply tear us apart from within."

In contrast, the Prime Minister outlined the political framework he supports: a broad coalition based on the parties of the national bloc but also open to additional Zionist parties willing to join.

"There is a government that can confront this challenge - a broad national government led by Likud under my leadership, which would include all components of the national bloc and all Zionist parties that wish to join."

"The leaders of the left-wing bloc are busy establishing a narrow minority government, a government that depends on these supporters of terrorism, and they are declaring from every platform impossible conditions designed to thwart in advance any possibility of establishing a broad national government."

"They prefer their political interests over the national interest," Netanyahu concluded.