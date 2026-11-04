The Yisrael Beytenu faction met with President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday evening and recommended Gadi Eisenkot as its candidate to form the next government.

MK Oded Forer clarified that his party does not rule out cooperation with Likud but opposes forming a government that includes the Arab parties.

During the consultations at the President's Residence, the two discussed the possibilities for forming a coalition, political boycotts, and the issue of military conscription for yeshiva students.

Forer expressed a firm position against serving in a government with the Arab parties, linking his opposition to their positions regarding Hamas.

"You cannot expect us to sit with parties that do not believe Hamas is a terrorist organization," he told the President.

When asked whether Yisrael Beytenu is a right-wing party, Forer responded, "The outgoing government is not a right-wing government. You cannot expect us to hand over the keys to those responsible for October 7."

The President sought to clarify whether recommending Eisenkot also included the possibility of forming a government in cooperation with the Arab parties.

Forer rejected that possibility, emphasizing that they could not be part of the government.

However, when Herzog asked whether Yisrael Beytenu would agree to cooperate with the Arab parties in the Knesset, Forer distinguished between coalition membership and cooperation on individual votes.

"In the Knesset, it's on a case-by-case basis. Voting together on a law here and there is possible," he clarified.

Herzog also asked Forer whether Yisrael Beytenu had a creative proposal that could make it possible to form a government and avoid another election.

"We grew up in Likud, and I was a member of Likud. We do not rule out the Likud party. A government can be formed," Forer replied.

Forer added that, from Yisrael Beytenu's perspective, holding another election is not a desirable solution.

"Another election is not an option. At the same time, compromising all our values is not an option either."