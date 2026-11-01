Hezbollah posters in children's bedroom in Lebanon

Troops of the 769th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, are operating in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon to remove threats to Israeli civilians.

The Brigade’s troops are operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure sites in the area of Al-Khiam.

As part of searches in the area, troops located weapons inside a civilian home, as well as a children’s room bearing symbols associated with the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

In addition, the troops located and dismantled an explosive drone storage facility and found additional weapons, including rockets, Kalashnikov rifles, helmets, vests, ammunition, and explosive drones.

The IDF reiterated that it will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or troops, will continue to operate to remove threats, and remains committed to the ceasefire agreement.