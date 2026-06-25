Bereaved families from the Gvura Forum met on Wednesday at the Knesset with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

The purpose of the meeting was to bolster the Israeli government in the face of international pressure and ensure that operations on the ground continue to secure safety for the residents of northern Israel.

Itzik Fitusi, father of Yishai of blessed memory and a board member of the Gvura Forum, told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, "We came to strengthen the Israeli government and its leader, urging them not to surrender to any pressure and to keep fighting for the security of Israel's citizens in the north. The Israeli government bears sole responsibility for the security of its citizens."

Ohana told the bereaved families that Israel is operating in full coordination with the US administration. He emphasized that Israel possesses an independent right to defend its citizens, and stated that IDF soldiers will remain positioned at strategic locations to guarantee security along the northern border.

The meeting with Minister Levin Photo: Spokesperson

Ohana added that Israel is living through fateful days. He noted that while the Prime Minister is under immense domestic and international pressure, he is acting resolutely to maintain ties and continue cooperation, while expressing appreciation for US President Donald Trump's actions and the support he has extended to the State of Israel thus far.

Levin assured the bereaved families that the IDF's rules of engagement have not been changed. He stated that Israel is consolidating the IDF's presence at strategic positions and working to prevent enemy fire, adding, "We will not withdraw from any objective that poses a threat to the State of Israel."