The Joint List is preparing to recommend Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot to form the next government, while also drawing up a list of political demands ahead of potential cooperation with the anti-Netanyahu bloc in the Knesset.

According to a report by Kan 11 News on Wednesday evening, the recommendation of Eisenkot is expected to come without preconditions. However, the faction's support for the election of a new Knesset Speaker will depend on demands concerning parliamentary representation and the advancement of issues affecting Arab society.

A final decision on endorsing Eisenkot has not yet been made. Joint List representatives are expected to convene for another meeting on Thursday morning, after which they will announce their official position.

One factor favoring an endorsement of Eisenkot is Ra'am's decision to recommend him as well. With Ra'am's backing, Eisenkot is already expected to receive more recommendations, making the Joint List increasingly inclined to support his candidacy without attaching conditions at this stage.

However, when it comes to subsequent parliamentary moves, particularly the election of the Knesset Speaker, the Joint List is seeking detailed agreements with Netanyahu's political opponents.

Among the demands being formulated by the faction is the chairmanship of one of three key Knesset committees: the Finance Committee, the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, or the Education Committee. The Joint List is also demanding the establishment of a dedicated committee to advance the interests of Arab society, with one of its representatives serving as chairman.

Another demand concerns the composition of the Finance Committee, where the Joint List is seeking three seats.

Beyond the distribution of parliamentary positions, the faction is also seeking commitments on public policy. These include a five-year development plan for Arab society, incorporating a comprehensive strategy to combat crime and violence.

The Joint List is also demanding temporary legislation to freeze building demolitions. This provision is among the conditions the faction is preparing ahead of a possible agreement to support replacing the Knesset Speaker.