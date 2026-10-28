Hillel Fuld, brother of terror victim Ari Fuld, has accused Osama Saadi, a lawyer and member of the Joint List, of representing the Palestinian Authority in a lawsuit over its payments to the family of his brother’s killer.

In a social media post, Fuld said his family is pursuing legal action against the Palestinian Authority over payments made to the family of the terrorist who murdered Ari Fuld. “Guess the name of the lawyer who is representing the PA in the lawsuit?" Fuld wrote. “If you guessed Osama Saadi, you’d be right. Osama Saadi, a lawyer that represents the Palestinian Authority and who defends their right to the pay-to-slay program, is a member of a party that now has 10-15 seats in the Israeli parliament."

Fuld used the post to renew his criticism of Israeli Arabs whom he believes are not loyal to the state, arguing that those who support Palestinian terrorism should not be eligible for Israeli citizenship or permitted to serve in the Knesset.

“ This man supports Palestinian terror and he does it formally and officially, and he will have influence over the future of the Jewish state," Fuld wrote.