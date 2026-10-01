Israel’s Supreme Court is holding a series of hearings Thursday on appeals against the Central Elections Committee’s decisions to disqualify Sami Abu Shahhdah, Ofer Cassif, the Joint List and the UAL from the upcoming Knesset election.

An expanded panel of nine justices is hearing the cases. Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit opened the proceedings by warning that the power to disqualify candidates is “double-edged" and calling on all sides to maintain restraint and mutual respect.

The first hearing focuses on Abu Shahhdah, whose disqualification was approved by the Elections Committee. The case centers largely on an article he published on October 8, 2023, which petitioners argue expressed support for armed struggle against Israel. Sami says he has repeatedly opposed attacks on civilians and called for a ceasefire.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman have asked the court to uphold Sami's disqualification, arguing that his statements amounted to support for armed struggle.

The court will then hear the appeal concerning Ofer Cassif. Likud cited his support for South Africa’s proceedings against Israel at The Hague, calls for international sanctions against settlements, and other statements and actions. Cassif rejects the allegations and argues that opposing government policy does not constitute support for armed struggle. The Attorney General’s Office opposes his disqualification.

The Joint List is also appealing its disqualification. Likud cited statements and positions attributed to members of the list, including opposition to the Nation-State Law and calls for a democratic and egalitarian state. The Joint List argues that much of the evidence is outdated and that its current platform does not justify disqualification. The Attorney General’s Office likewise opposes barring the list.

The final hearing concerns UAL, which was disqualified following petitions by Likud, Otzma Yehudit and the Choosing Life Forum. The petitioners allege links between the party and organizations they claim assisted terrorist groups. The UAL rejects the allegations and says the claims rely on matters previously examined and rejected. The Attorney General’s Office has also opposed its disqualification.

Outside the courthouse, supporters of the Joint List demonstrated, while Choosing Life activists protested against them. Several confrontations were reported, including an exchange between protesters and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who attended the hearing concerning Abu Shahhdah. Joint List chairman Yosef Jabareen has also appealed to the Inter-Parliamentary Union for international intervention over the disqualification proceedings.