Opposition party leaders agreed during a meeting in Herzliya on Tuesday to explore negotiations with the haredi parties over the formation of the next government, despite the harsh criticism they directed at them throughout the election campaign.

During the meeting, the party leaders agreed to prioritize forming a government without the Arab parties. However, Democrats chairman Yair Golan insisted on "leaving the door open" to that possibility as well.

The decision not to rule out negotiations with the haredi parties comes after an election campaign in which opposition leaders repeatedly attacked the haredi community and its representatives, particularly over the issue of military conscription.

Among other things, Golan used the term "parasites," Naftali Bennett spoke of "draft dodgers," Avigdor Liberman used the phrase "destroyers of the state," and Gadi Eisenkot referred to "non-Zionist" forces.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to attack the possibility of forming a government in cooperation with the haredi parties, accusing opposition leaders of hypocrisy.

"For four years, we have witnessed relentless attacks on the haredi community, morning and night, by the media and the left-wing bloc," Netanyahu said.

"The hypocrisy we are witnessing now is outrageous. Suddenly, it's no longer a 'draft evasion law,' but a 'soft conscription law.' Suddenly, they are no longer 'parasites,' 'draft dodgers,' or 'destroyers of the state,' but are being given a completely clean slate. It's all about the left's lust for power, while breaking every promise they made during the elections."

Netanyahu argued that Likud and the right-wing bloc were the only ones who had worked to regulate the status of yeshiva students while preserving their ability to continue studying Torah.

"The only ones who have worked, and will continue to work, to regulate the status of Torah scholars so that everyone who studies Torah can continue studying Torah legally are Likud and the right-wing bloc," he said.

He added that his party had worked to formulate an agreed-upon solution with representatives of the haredi community, under which those who are not studying in yeshivas would enlist in the IDF.

"We will work to complete this important mission," he declared.

Meanwhile, Likud issued a sharply worded statement against the opposition leaders, accusing them of endangering Israel's future.

"Eisenkot, Bennett, Lapid, and Liberman are endangering Israel's future!" the party declared.

Likud argued that while Netanyahu had proposed forming a broad national government, opposition leaders were working to establish a government that would depend on parties that support terrorism.

"What will the 'emergency government' do on the active fronts in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran when key members of that government are unwilling to call Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations?" the Likud statement asked.

The statement concluded: "The people will not forget this!"

According to the understandings reached during the meeting, opposition party leaders will continue negotiations to establish a government headed by Gadi Eisenkot, whom they agreed to recommend to President Isaac Herzog as the first candidate to receive the mandate to form a government.