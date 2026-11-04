Minister Orit Strock called on Wednesday evening for the establishment of a broad national government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, urging political parties to abandon their mutual boycotts.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva after the Religious Zionism faction's consultations with President Isaac Herzog, during which the party presented its recommendation for prime minister, Strock made clear that her party opposes allowing nationalist Arab parties to participate in shaping government policy.

"We told the President that we are calling for the establishment of a broad national government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu. We also explained our reasons. We said that the nationalist Arab parties, all of which view the very establishment of the State of Israel as a catastrophe, cannot be partners in determining the country's direction," Strock said.

"Therefore, the person who received the largest number of Knesset seats, both as a party and as a bloc, is Netanyahu," she added.

However, the minister clarified that supporting Netanyahu should not prevent cooperation with other parties.

According to Strock, personal and political disagreements should be set aside, and direct negotiations should take place between party representatives.

"We believe that the rhetoric of political boycotts is irrelevant. It needs to be eliminated. We must enter a room, talk with everyone about everything, and come together to form a broad national government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu," Strock emphasized.

Incoming MK Tzvika Mor, who also participated in the public remarks following the meeting with the President, echoed her call.

Mor urged all parties he considers national-minded to engage in dialogue, citing the major challenges facing the country.

"We call on all the national parties, everyone who cares about the fate of the State of Israel, to come together in one room - and there we will resolve our differences, because we face enormous challenges," Mor said.

Incoming MK Itamar Eitam delivered a similar message, calling on the parties to work together despite their disagreements.

"We knew how to fight together, we knew how to overcome challenges together, and we will also know how to cooperate together. We must put an end to the boycotts and work together for the sake of the State of Israel."