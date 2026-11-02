Is the anti-Netanyahu bloc changing course? Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak claimed in an interview with Radio 103FM that the IDF is unable to contain all the haredim and offered an alternative national service framework for those who do not enlist in the military.

Barak's remarks come amid political negotiations and attempts to reach a majority to form a government led by Gadi Eisenkot after neither bloc won a clear majority in last Tuesday's election.

When asked whether the so-called change bloc must set the issue of equal service aside to complete the process of changing the government, Barak replied: "We don't need to set it aside; we need to handle it wisely."

He clarified that, to him, the top political goal supersedes other commitments: The change bloc's most important promise is to remove Netanyahu from power. If another promise contradicts it, it must move aside for the main promise."

Barak believes that Eisenkot can present a balanced conscription framework that the haredi parties could accept: "Eisenkot can propose a conscription bill that has a good chance of passing. They haredim won't love it, but it will be fair. We don't want to eliminate Torah study."

In his remarks, Barak took a stance far from that demanding the mandatory conscription of all haredim: "Of course we need equal service, but the IDF is anyway unable to integrate all the haredim. Anyone who chooses not to draft will serve nine months, or however many, of national service, and will then go about their lives." Along with this, he stressed the need to increase monetary compensation and benefits for IDF service members.

However, Barak noted that alongside the compromise on the issue of military conscription, there must be an emphasis on integrating core curriculum content, encouraging employment, and participation in the tax system.