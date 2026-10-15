Yesterday (Wednesday), the IDF and the ISA struck in the Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorists Basel Nabil Abd al-Rahman Kashta and Ahmad Raja al-Shaer who were involved in smuggling weapons and additional military equipment into the Gaza Strip.

As part of their roles, they were responsible for procuring and trading weapons while also advancing weapons smuggling into the Gaza Strip. The terrorists were eliminated to remove an immediate threat to Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in the Yellow Line area.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

The security forces continues to focus efforts on degrading the Hamas terrorist organization’s military buildup and financing capabilities, in order to prevent the rehabilitation of its infrastructure and military capabilities.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.