תצאות בחירות האמצע - כך הגיבו בשגרירות האיראנית מתוך חשבון ה-X של שגרירות איראן בהודו

The Iranian Embassy in India posted an AI-generated video on its official Twitter account showing U.S. President Donald Trump being carried by several men and thrown into a large dumpster labeled “Hazardous Waste." The video was released in response to the U.S. midterm election results, in which the Republican Party suffered significant setbacks against the Democrats.

The embassy captioned the video “U.S. Midterm Elections," accompanied by a smiling emoji. The post followed Democratic gains in both chambers of Congress, while Trump himself acknowledged that the war with Iran and its impact on gasoline prices contributed to the election results.