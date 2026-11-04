Sean Hannity: This is TROUBLING

Fox News host Sean Hannity responded to the Republicans' midterm election defeat by arguing that the results followed a familiar historical pattern in American politics, in which presidents with dominant political personalities suffer significant setbacks halfway through their terms but can recover in the next presidential election.

Speaking during Fox News Democracy 26 alongside Harris Faulkner and Larry Kudlow, Hannity acknowledged the disappointing night for Republicans while pointing to the experiences of Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as evidence that major midterm defeats do not necessarily determine the outcome of the next presidential race.

"History matters. Midterms are very, very predictable. And the more dominant a personality that a president is, the more dramatic a loss will be in a midterm," Hannity said.

He cited Ronald Reagan, who won the presidency in 1980, suffered major losses in the 1982 midterms and returned two years later to win 49 states.

Hannity then pointed to Bill Clinton, who defeated a sitting president in 1992 but faced a major midterm defeat two years later. Despite that setback, Clinton went on to win re-election.

The same pattern, he argued, occurred during Barack Obama's presidency.

"What happened? 2008, he won. 2010, we had something called the Tea Party. Two years after that, he got elected again," Hannity said. "So there is an ebb and flow and a history to this. It's not what everybody wants to hear, but it is the reality."

Hannity noted that exceptions to this pattern have been rare, pointing to elections influenced by the September 11 attacks and World War II.

"Not what people want to hear. These are predictable cycles," he said.

Despite the Republican defeat, Hannity suggested that the political situation could look very different in two years.

"If you want to have a silver lining, I would say that I said to some people in the panel, Harold, I said, well, I'll see you two years from now, because I think this will impact where we are two years from now."

While repeatedly emphasizing the historical nature of midterm defeats, Hannity also acknowledged that Republicans would need to learn lessons from the election results.

"I think there are things we're going to have to learn. If you have any sense of introspection, self-reflection, you want to say, what can we do better? And you know, I have a couple of thoughts as the night unfolds."