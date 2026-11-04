Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz is projected to beat Republican Scott Singer, the former mayor of Boca Raton, in a battle between two staunchly pro-Israel politicians in a redrawn district.

With 95% of the vote counted, Moskowitz is ahead by a 5-percentage-point margin a little after 8 p.m., according to Associated Press.

The redrawn district covers a stretch of Florida shoreline north of Miami and includes large Jewish communities in areas including Boca and Fort Lauderdale, and is seen as leaning slightly Democratic.

Moskowitz, who was endorsed by the lobbying group AIPAC, has touted himself as "the most pro-Israel Jewish Democrat in Congress." Singer, meanwhile, was endorsed by President Donald Trump and the Republican Jewish Coalition.

Moskowitz has said there is an "ostracizing" associated with being staunchly pro-Israel in a Democratic Party that is increasingly including anti-Zionist voices. Singer seized on that sentiment, saying during a synagogue candidates’ forum that Moskowitz will be drowned out by the Democrats’ anti-Israel wing if he is reelected.

The candidates themselves have largely been aligned on the issue of Israel. Both have condemned accusations that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinian Arabs in Gaza. They each oppose any effort to condition or cut off US military aid to Israel. Both supported Israel’s strikes on Iranian facilities in 2025, though Moskowitz has since called for the US to end its war with Iran, whereas Singer said during a forum that the US needs "to ensure victory here."

Both candidates have also emphasized combating antisemitism in their campaigns, and say they would push to expand the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to increase funding for security at Jewish schools, synagogues and other institutions. They also are both in favor of codifying the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism into federal law; critics say the definition wrongly lumps in some criticism of Israel.

In a campaign ad targeting antisemitism, Moskowitz pulled from the story of his family, some of whom - including his great-grandparents - were killed in Auschwitz during the Holocaust.

"In every generation, they rise against us," Moskowitz said in the ad.