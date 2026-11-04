פיצוץ המטען דוברות המשטרה

Border Police bomb disposal experts and IDF troops on Tuesday located and destroyed an explosive device that had previously been planted in the Nur Shams area, within the Ephraim Brigade's sector.

It is suspected that the device was intended to target security forces operating in the area.

The operation was launched following intelligence indicating the presence of an old explosive device planted in the area. Acting on the information, troops from the Ephraim Brigade, together with Judea and Samaria Border Police bomb disposal experts, arrived at the location to search for the device.

During the operation, the forces successfully located the explosive device. Border Police sappers then destroyed the device in a controlled detonation.

Police stated that the destruction of the device eliminated the threat it posed to security forces operating in the area.

Police also emphasized that the discovery of the device, which had been planted some time ago, highlights the importance of ongoing security operations throughout Judea and Samaria.