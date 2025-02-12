Maglan soldier moderately wounded in Nur Shams

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced this afternoon (Wednesday) that IDF troops and Israeli security forces are continuing the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria. The forces are operating to locate weapons and dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

Over the past few hours, soldiers of the Maglan Unit encountered terrorists who opened fire at them in Nur Shams. The soldiers eliminated one of the terrorists and are continuing to encounter additional terrorists.

An M-16 rifle, ammunition, and additional military equipment were found on the eliminated terrorist.

During the exchange of fire, a soldier from the Maglan Unit was moderately injured and was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. His family has been notified.

The forces are continuing with the counterterrorism operation.