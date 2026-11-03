US President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday, during an interview with Fox News on the day of the US midterm elections, that he had reached an agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the annual transfer of American financial aid to Israel.

"Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year," Trump said, adding, "We made a deal months ago that we're stopping, and they're fine with it, because they've become a very successful country. They don't need it, and we won't be paying Israel anymore."

He added: "We've already agreed that by the end of this year, we won't be paying Israel."

Trump clarified that this does not constitute an abandonment of Israel, and that the US would aid Israel "if they need it," calling Israel a "great ally."

If implemented, the remarks would mark a significant shift in US aid policy toward Israel, under which the United States has provided billions of dollars annually for decades, primarily for defense purposes.

According to Trump, the decision was reached several months ago in agreement with Netanyahu, rather than as a unilateral move by the US administration.

However, Prime Minister Netanyahu has previously stated that he aims to gradually reduce American military aid to Israel, ultimately bringing it to a complete end in the coming years.