The Trump administration is preparing a proposed $2.8 billion military package for Israel, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing a US official familiar with the planned sale.

The planned sale includes 20,000 MK 84s and 20,000 BLU-117s, said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The proposal has already been informally presented to congressional committees that review major US arms sales, according to the official.

The Washington Post first reported on the planned package. The US State Department and Israeli Embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The report comes two weeks after President Donald Trump sought to reassure Israel amid the renewed conflict between the United States and Iran. In a brief interview with Israel's Channel 12, Trump said, “Israel should not worry. You know why? Because I’m the president, and I will take care of Israel."

The proposed sale follows a July vote in the US House of Representatives, which rejected by a 313-104 margin an amendment that would have eliminated $3.3 billion in taxpayer-funded military and foreign assistance for Israel.

The amendment was introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), a prominent Republican critic of US foreign assistance. During the debate, Massie described Israel as the "biggest welfare recipient of the United States." He was the only Republican to support the amendment.