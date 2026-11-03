Hilltop Youth were notified in advance about the evacuation of a hilltop encampment in Samaria, allowing them to prepare to block the forces' way and start a violent riot.

Galei Tzahal reported on Tuesday that despite recurring incidents, the IDF refuses to answer whether it has opened investigations into how information about planned hilltop evacuations leaked.

On Monday, security forces had to contend for hours with violent riots and road blocks while attempting to clear an illegal hilltop encampment in Samaria.

According to the report, the rioters knew in advance when the Border Police forces would depart and which base they would be leaving from. Using this information, they blocked roads with stones and burning tires at four locations ahead of time, in an effort to delay the forces.

Additionally, approximately 150 people were called in to protest the evacuation and were already at the hilltop by the time the forces arrived.

The report noted that this was not a one-off incident and that evacuation plans continuously leak from within the military and security forces, allowing opponents of the evacuation to prepare in advance.

According to the report, the IDF's Information Security Department, charged with tracking down and preventing information leaks in the military, is unable to stop the phenomenon.

Galei Tzahal contacted the IDF Spokesperson's Unit more than a month ago, seeking information on how many investigations had been opened in recent years following leaks concerning evacuation operations and what measures had been taken to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

However, despite repeated inquiries over more than a month, the IDF has not provided answers to the questions. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit also declined to comment on the report itself.