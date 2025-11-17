Following the eviction at the Tzur Misgabi hilltop outpost in Gush Etzion on Monday morning, local leaders from Judea and Samaria published an open letter voicing support for Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Gush Etzion Governor Yaron Rosenthal, and the government’s land policy over the past three years.

The letter states: “We are in an important age of building in Judea and Samaria, with the creation of many farms that prevent the Palestinian Authority’s wild takeover of state lands and strengthen the security of the entire State of Israel. The government’s policy, led by Defense Ministry Minister Bezalel Smotrich and executed by the Settlement Authority of the Defense Ministry, is supported by the local authorities in Judea and Samaria, which work with the government and are partners in this great Zionist and defense enterprise.”

According to the leaders, “Hundreds are enlisted in this important Zionist movement, working day and night, investing their time, strength, and resources for the common good, sometimes while risking their personal security and even their lives.”

The local leaders continued and called out the “construction offenders on the hill,” writing: “Unfortunately, this Zionist endeavor is being stymied by elements who see state lands-the valuable pieces of land in Judea and Samaria-as pieces of real estate that are handed over to a buyer, and are trying to take over areas that are meant to be developed by the state as organized communities for hundreds and thousands of residents.”

In addition, they wrote: “There are those on the fringes who see it as correct to act anarchistically and even violently, all under the guise of ideology. No more! We, the local leaders in Judea and Samaria, say clearly and unequivocally: violence, real estate takeovers of land, and anarchy are out of bounds!”

The leaders concluded: “We support the Head of the Gush Etzion Council, the Minister in the Defense Ministry, and the Settlement Authority. The settlement movement works on behalf of the people of Israel to build the heart of the Land of Israel and to bring millions of Israelis to Judea and Samaria. We will build our land in a proper, ethical, and Zionist manner. Be strong. We shall build and we shall develop, and through this, we will exercise our sovereignty over our beloved land.”

The letter was signed by the Chairman of the Yesha Council and Head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Yisrael Ganz; Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan; Har Hebron Regional Council Head Eliram Azulai; Jordan Valley Regional Council Head David Elhayani; Ariel Mayor Yair Chetboun; Ma’ale Adumim Mayor Guy Yifrach; Emanuel Mayor Eliyahu Gafni; Megilot Dead Sea Regional Council Head Aryeh Cohen; Givat Ze’ev Regional Council Head Yosef Assraf; Sha’ar HaShomron Regional Council Head Avi Roeh; Kiryat Arba Council Head Yisrael Bramson; Beit Aryeh Council Head Sharon Alfasi; Kedumim Council Head Uzziel Vetek; Oranit Council Head Or Piron-Zomer; Har Adar Council Head Chaim Mandel-Shaked; Beit El Council Head Shai Alon; Efrat Council Head Dovi Shfeller; Elkana Council Head Asaf Mintzer; Karnei Shomron Council Head Yonatan Kuznitz; Hebron Council Head Eyal Gelman; and Amana Director-General Ze’ev Hever (“Zambish”).