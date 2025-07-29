Dozens of Border Police officers and Civil Administration inspectors, along with heavy machinery, descended on six settlement outposts in Gush Etzion simultaneously on Tuesday and demolished them.

The residents claim that Arab laborers were brought by the Civil Administration to assist in destroying the Jewish homes and removing belongings.

During the eviction of one of the outposts, one of the residents was punched in the face by a Border Police officer, and a shepherd who attempted to film the incident was beaten and his phone was taken from him.

The residents claim that "these were no less than six outposts established over the past year near the communities of Ma'ale Amos, Ibei Hanahal, Meitzad, Bat Ein, and Karmei Tzur, which create a security ring around these communities. Along with bolstering the communities' security, these outposts stop the Palestinian Authority's takeover of the territory as part of the Fiad Plan to create a Palestinian state."

According to the residents, "The Mikne Avraham hilltop community, which was destroyed this morning, managed over the past year to stop an Arab takeover of the Wye Accord Nature Reserve, and prevented an Arab presence right on the fence of Ma'ale Amos. Likewise, another farm that was evicted this morning, guarded over Ibei Hanahal from the east, and looked over al-Miniya Square, a central junction in an area where many terror attacks have occurred in the past. Another outpost that was destroyed was created next to Karmei Tzur, between the Route 60 and the al-Aroub bypass road, and protects the main road from rock and firebomb attacks. Just last weekend, the hilltop community between the village and the road experienced a series of nighttime attacks that included arson and explosives."

In response to the demolition, residents of Mikne Avraham stated: “For years, the Gush Etzion area has suffered from rampant land seizures by the Palestinian Authority, while Jewish presence beyond the fences of the established communities has been extremely limited. Recently, the balance of power has begun to shift, thank God, in favor of the Jewish side. Yet now, absurdly, it seems that this progress is troubling (Central Command Commander Avi) Bluth, who is adopting a fully left-wing policy and attempting to block efforts to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state in the Judea region.”

“The transformation currently taking place in Gush Etzion will not be stopped by any demolition,” added the residents of the hilltop community. “The Land of Judea is awakening and fighting back against the Arab enemy that had grown used to breaking through an undefended front in this area. The momentum of settlement that has begun will only continue to grow stronger, and we call upon the people of Israel—especially the residents of Gush Etzion—to come and take part in this struggle.”