Amid anger in the haredi community over police violence during recent demonstrations against the arrest of military draft evaders, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has launched an attack on Police Commissioner Danny Levy and filed an urgent petition with the High Court of Justice seeking to overturn an order restricting his involvement in the handling of demonstrations.

In the petition, Ben Gvir makes serious allegations against the commissioner, including that he instructed officers to use increased force against haredi protesters and, according to the minister, even said that he "wants to see bloodshed."

The petition follows a series of stormy demonstrations in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, and at Geha Junction, during which police officers were filmed using force against haredi protesters, including batons and stun grenades. The footage sparked criticism and outrage within the haredi community.

Ben Gvir is now asking the court to lift the restrictions imposed on him so that he can intervene in police policy regarding the use of force and, in his words, prevent further harm to protesters.

In the petition, filed through his attorney Ze'ev Wolf, Ben Gvir claims that he learned the police commissioner had directly contacted field officers and regional and district commanders, instructing them to use considerable force, batons, and stun grenades even before the demonstrations began.

According to the minister, this constitutes unprecedented interference in the police chain of command, with instructions to use force issued without first assessing the circumstances of each demonstration or the necessity of employing the various measures.

Later in the petition, Ben Gvir raises additional allegations concerning the commissioner's conduct.

Among other things, he claims that Levy transferred Dan District Subdistrict Commander Chief Superintendent Elad Klein to the position of Ayalon Subdistrict Commander without obtaining his approval.

According to the minister, Klein had maintained contact with figures in the haredi community and worked to promote dialogue and reduce tensions during demonstrations. Ben Gvir alleges that Klein's transfer was carried out without ministerial approval, in violation of the law and established procedures.

In addition, Ben Gvir accuses the commissioner of failing to attend situation assessments and routine meetings. He also claims that Levy traveled abroad in recent days without informing him or obtaining his approval.

The minister further alleges selective enforcement against haredi protesters compared with demonstrators identified with the political left.

As an example, he cites the demonstrations held on October 7, marking the third anniversary of the massacre, during which major roads, including the Ayalon Highway, were blocked.

According to Ben Gvir, police showed restraint during those demonstrations and refrained from intervening for an extended period, in contrast to the force he says was used against haredi protesters.

Ben Gvir warns that the continuation of this conduct could end in disaster.

"This conduct by the police commissioner also endangers human lives, and we are only a step away from an incident in which someone could, God forbid, be killed," the petition states.

Against this background, the minister is demanding that the High Court urgently revoke the interim order restricting his statements and involvement concerning the use of police force against civilians and the exercise of the right to demonstrate.

According to Ben Gvir, lifting the order would allow him to intervene immediately to restrain the use of force, ensure equal enforcement of the law, and prevent loss of life.

In the petition, the minister emphasizes that he is seeking to fulfill his ministerial responsibility and serve as the "responsible adult," directing the police to act fairly and reasonably while safeguarding the freedom to protest.