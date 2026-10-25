American billionaire investor Bill Ackman weighed in on Israel's political future ahead of the Knesset elections, arguing that a government formed without National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich would help restore Israel's international reputation.

In a post on X, Ackman emphasized that he did not intend to endorse a candidate for prime minister, saying that the decision belongs exclusively to Israeli voters.

"I said I wasn't going to weigh in on who should be prime minister of Israel as that is a decision for Israeli citizens," Ackman wrote.

He explained, however, that he wanted to offer his perspective on how Israel is viewed in the United States.

"I did, however, want to share one point of view from the perspective of someone who has an understanding of how Israel is perceived in America."

Ackman then sharply criticized Ben Gvir and Smotrich, arguing that their public statements and conduct have damaged Israel's image abroad.

"Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have caused Israel enormous reputational damage with their statements and actions which are presented in the global media as representing the voice and will of all Israelis," he wrote.

According to Ackman, excluding the two ministers from the next coalition would signal a change in Israel's political direction to the international community.

"As such, a government formed without Ben-Gvir and Smotrich will send a message to the rest of the world that Israel is turning a new page," he stated.

Ackman argued that such a move could have significant diplomatic benefits, particularly in Israel's relations with the United States and in efforts to expand normalization agreements with Arab countries.

"This will allow Israel to rebuild lost credibility, increase the opportunity for an expansion of the Abraham Accords, and enjoy a better relationship with Democrats and Republicans and Americans at large," he concluded.

Ackman did not endorse a particular candidate for prime minister or specify which parties he believed should form Israel's next governing coalition.