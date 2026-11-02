Anti-Israel activists break into UK facility, damage equipment

Three anti-Israel activists broke into a British defense technology facility in the early hours of Monday morning and caused extensive damage to military equipment before being arrested.

According to a statement by People Against Genocide (PAG), the anti-Israel organization that orchestrated the attack, three suspects affiliated with the organization evaded security at the Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C) facility in Tring, Hertfordshire, before entering the building and beginning to dismantle equipment, including military satellite systems.

The organization openly claimed responsibility for the break-in and destruction, describing the incident as an attempt to disrupt the company's activities because of its alleged connections to the Israeli defense industry.

According to PAG, the facility supplies equipment to UAV Tactical Systems, a Leicester-based subsidiary of Israeli defense manufacturer Elbit Systems. The group also claimed that Ultra I&C works directly with the Israeli military.

The activists filmed themselves smashing equipment inside the building with sledgehammers before being apprehended. The extent of the damage caused in Monday's break-in has not yet been independently confirmed.

PAG stressed that the attack was deliberately scheduled to coincide with the 109th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, the November 2, 1917, British declaration supporting the establishment of a national home for the Jewish people in the Land of Israel.

In its statement, PAG justified the destruction of property by accusing the British government and defense manufacturers of supporting Israeli military operations.

"By shutting down the Tring death factory today, and dismantling the weapons inside, our action-takers are aiming to save lives in Palestine, and uphold international law," the organization declared.

Monday's incident was not the first time the facility had been targeted. According to the organization, its members previously broke into the same site and damaged equipment that prosecutors valued at approximately £1.3 million.

The group also claimed responsibility for several other attacks on Ultra I&C facilities in recent months, including a blockade of its Maidenhead premises in June, vandalism involving red paint and graffiti at its Cambridge location in July, and a break-in at its Aberdeen facility in August.

The latest attack follows a series of criminal incidents targeting Israeli-linked defense companies in Britain and elsewhere in Europe.

In June, four members of Palestine Action were sentenced to prison following a violent raid on an Elbit Systems facility in Bristol in August 2024. The attack caused approximately £1 million in damage, while a police sergeant suffered serious injuries after being struck with a sledgehammer.

One of the perpetrators, Samuel Corner, received a prison sentence of eight years and eight months after being convicted of criminal damage and causing grievous bodily harm. Two other activists received sentences of approximately six years.

In another incident, anti-Israel activists affiliated with Palestine Action broke into an Elbit Systems facility in Ulm, Germany, smashing computer equipment, damaging office property, and spraying graffiti. Five suspects were arrested following the attack.

Britain designated Palestine Action as a terrorist organization in July 2025, following attacks on defense-related facilities. The organization subsequently challenged the designation in court.

People Against Genocide, which claimed responsibility for Monday's break-in, has continued targeting companies it accuses of supplying military equipment to Israel.