American rapper Macklemore is facing renewed scrutiny after it emerged that proceeds from his upcoming concert in London will benefit an organization whose British spokesperson previously defended Hamas's hostage-taking during the October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

According to a report published Friday by The Jewish Chronicle, Macklemore's October 30 performance at London's Wembley Arena, a 12,500-capacity venue managed by Live Nation, will raise money for several organizations, including the Palestine Youth Movement.

Jeanine Hourani, the organization's UK spokesperson, previously described Hamas's taking of hostages on October 7 as “legitimate" and “effective." The Palestine Youth Movement itself has characterized the October 7 massacres as a “prison break."

The planned fundraising has drawn criticism from the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC), which warned that directing concert proceeds to the organization could contribute to legitimizing violence against Jewish communities.

The JLC called on Live Nation to disclose how it evaluates organizations receiving financial support through its events. It also demanded information about measures intended to protect Jewish employees and concertgoers from antisemitic incitement.

Macklemore announced his new tour, titled “Free Palestine", in late September, shortly after being removed from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour following controversy over his pro-Palestinian Arab statements onstage.

The rapper had been performing as an opening act for Sheeran when his appearances at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in early September drew criticism.

During those concerts, Macklemore called for a “Free Palestine" and explained that reaching large American audiences with his message was among the reasons he had agreed to join the tour.

After his removal, Macklemore accused New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft of intervening to have him dropped from the lineup.

The rapper alleged that Kraft had contacted Sheeran and threatened to cancel the British singer's upcoming concerts unless Macklemore was removed.

Kraft, who owns Gillette Stadium, subsequently addressed his decision to prohibit Macklemore from performing at the venue.

He cited the rapper's “recent actions" on stage and “a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community."

Despite the dispute, Kraft expressed willingness to meet with Macklemore.

“I would welcome the opportunity to sit down with Macklemore and discuss the facts, because ultimately our goal is the same - peace for all people, an end to suffering, and an end to all hate," Kraft said.

Sheeran, meanwhile, disputed Macklemore's suggestion that he had personally ordered the rapper's removal.

The singer explained that he had spent the preceding week discussing the situation with concert venues, some of which had warned they would withdraw from his tour if Macklemore remained on the bill.

According to Sheeran, Macklemore's contract was with the concert promoter rather than with him personally, and the promoter ultimately made the decision to remove the rapper.