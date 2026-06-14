Israel is estimating that Iran will respond to the Israeli strike on a Hezbollah command center in Beirut's Dahieh suburb on Sunday.

An Israeli source told CNN that Israel took into consideration that the strike might lead Iran to retaliate with ballistic missile fire against Israel on the day that President Donald Trump said the US and Iran would be signing an initial ceasefire agreement.

He stressed that Israel updated the US Central Command before the strike.

In an official statement on Sunday afternoon, the IDF wrote: "Following the IDF strike in Beirut, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir is conducting an ongoing situational assessment with all relevant commanders. In accordance with the situational assessments, the IDF is preparing for potential fire toward the territory of the State of Israel in the coming hours. The IDF remains on high alert and prepared for a range of defensive and offensive scenarios."

This being said, the IDF stressed that "at this time, there is no change to the Home Front Command's defensive guidelines. Should there be any changes, the public will be updated accordingly."

The IDF confirmed earlier on Sunday that it conducted a precise strike on a Hezbollah command center in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut.

According to the IDF, Hezbollah terrorists used the command center to advance terrorist attacks against the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. The strike eliminated the commander of Hezbollah’s communications unit.

The strike followed the infiltration of three unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Lebanon into Israeli airspace during the morning hours. Two drones exploded in the Shlomi area of the western Galilee, while a third later exploded in a military zone inside Israel.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned in a statement that “the crimes of the Zionist entity in Dahiyeh will not go unanswered."