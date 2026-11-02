Israeli President Isaac Herzog will begin the round of consultations with all factions elected to the 26th Knesset on Wednesday, November 4, at 17:00, in ascending order of seats, in order to examine the various options for forming a government.

The first faction to meet with the President will be Religious Zionism-Zehut.

President Herzog has decided that, unlike in the past, he will begin this round of consultations with the smaller factions. The decision is intended to allow for a broad examination of all the options on the table before the consultations with the larger factions take place, and to encourage fresh thinking.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Herzog said that he seeks to hear the positions of all the factions and to examine whether there are additional directions or alternatives that could help build agreements and form a government. This reflects the view that, at this time, it is important to exhaust every option, broaden the dialogue, and explore every path that may advance the process.

Herzog did not rule out an additional round of consultations, if required.

As is customary, the President will meet with the representatives of each faction and hear their recommendations. Upon completing the round of consultations, and any further consultations as required, he will announce the member of Knesset who will be tasked with forming the government.

Once the President has done so, that member of Knesset will have 28 days under Basic Law: The Government to form a new government. Should more time be required, the President is authorized by law to grant an extension of up to 14 additional days.