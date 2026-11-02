Israel's Sephardic Chief Rabbi David Yosef has called to eradicate baseless hatred among the People of Israel, urging unity despite deep divisions following last week's elections.

Speaking during his weekly Torah lecture, Rabbi Yosef expressed deep sorrow over the tense atmosphere in Israeli society, saying, "The public has gone through difficult days marked by slander, gossip, public humiliation, and unnecessary disputes that have caused division among the people."

"Even Jews who do not currently observe Torah and mitzvot are our brothers in every respect, and they must be treated with respect while efforts are made to bring hearts closer together," he stressed.

Urging the public not to be drawn into hateful rhetoric or provocations in public discourse and the media, he emphasized, "The primary source of strength of the Jewish people in their land comes from the holy Torah, which obligates us to increase love, peace, and unity in order to eliminate baseless hatred and bring greater honor to Heaven."