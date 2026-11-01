הצהרת יו"ר ועדת הבחירות המרכזית השופט נעם סולברג

The Likud party has sharply criticized Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg after he declared that suspicions of foreign funding intended to influence Israel's elections would not invalidate the results.

In a statement, Likud argued that it was premature to rule out the possibility that the suspected activity affected the distribution of Knesset seats before the investigation had been completed.

The criticism followed a joint statement by Sohlberg, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and ISA chief David Zini, who said that the elections for the 26th Knesset had been conducted properly and that the results reflected the will of the voters.

Sohlberg acknowledged that serious suspicions of foreign funding existed but clarified that, even if the allegations were substantiated, the assessment of the relevant authorities was that they would not invalidate the overall election results.

Likud rejected that conclusion. "It is very puzzling that Justice Sohlberg describes these as very serious suspicions of foreign funding, while at the same time determining in advance that they have no effect on the election results, before the investigation has concluded," the party said.

Likud also pointed to the narrow margin that determined the allocation of a Knesset seat, arguing that the possibility of foreign interference affecting the political balance could not be dismissed.

"Only 4,612 votes stood between a seat shifting from the UAL to the right-wing bloc, which would have completely changed the election results and the political map," the party stated.

The party demanded a comprehensive investigation into the allegations, emphasizing that the integrity of the electoral process and the public's confidence in democratic institutions must be protected.

"We demand a swift and thorough investigation to safeguard the integrity of the Knesset elections and the sovereignty of the people," Likud said. "Until the investigation is completed, a dark cloud hangs over the election results in Israel."