The IDF announced Monday that it eliminated four terrorists belonging to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in a series of airstrikes across the northern, central, and southern Gaza Strip over the weekend.

According to the IDF, three terrorists were eliminated in separate strikes on Sunday.

The terrorists were identified as Alaa Abu Zaid and Hamdan Suleiman Ibrahim Abu Amra, both operatives in the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Fawzi Salam Odat Allah Sawarha, a sniper in Hamas' military wing who had been involved in planning and carrying out sniper attacks against IDF troops.

In an additional strike on Saturday in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated Muhammad Anan Muhammad Al-Rawaj, the commander of a Nukhba cell in Hamas' military wing.

The IDF stated that the terrorists had been involved in advancing attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians throughout the war, including in recent weeks, and had worked to rebuild the terrorist organizations' military capabilities in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The military said the airstrikes were conducted to eliminate the threats posed by the operatives.

In a separate incident on Sunday, IDF forces identified a military structure in the northern Gaza Strip that was being used as a sniper position targeting Israeli troops.

Following its identification, the Israeli Air Force struck and destroyed the structure to eliminate the threat.

The IDF emphasized that precautions were taken before the strikes to minimize the risk of civilian casualties, including the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops operating under the Southern Command remain deployed in the Gaza Strip in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.

The military stressed that its forces will continue operating to eliminate threats to Israeli troops and civilians.