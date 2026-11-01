עפולה: קטין רב עם בני משפחתו ובתגובה פרץ לבית כנסת בעירוהשחית ספרי קודש

A 15-year-old boy has been indicted for breaking into a synagogue in Afula, desecrating holy books, setting toilet paper rolls on fire and stealing a charity box in an attack police say was motivated by hostility toward Jews.

The incident took place last month, when a man arriving to open the synagogue called police after discovering heavy smoke and extensive damage inside.

Northern District police officers who arrived at the scene found holy books scattered across the floor and covered in various liquids. Rolls of toilet paper had been set on fire in the restroom, and the synagogue's charity box had been stolen.

Police identified the suspect, a 15-year-old minor, shortly after the incident and arrested him for questioning.

The investigation revealed that shortly before entering the synagogue, the teenager had argued with members of his family. According to police findings, he arrived at the synagogue angry and carried out the acts out of hostility toward the Jewish community.

On Sunday, following the completion of the investigation, the Northern District Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against the teenager.

He is charged with trespassing at a place of residence or worship, malicious property damage motivated by racism, and theft.