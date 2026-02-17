"אני מחמם את המוט": תושב דבוריה מואשם בחטיפה וסחיטה באיומים צילום: דוברות המשטרה

The Northern District Prosecutor submitted an indictment against a 25-year-old Daburiyya after he participated in an assault on a man over a financial debt. He is being charged with abduction for extortion, extortion through threats, injury under aggravated circumstances, and false imprisonment.

The incident unfolded last December, when the victim's wife called the police to report her husband missing. Later, a message was received from the victim himself, in which he reported that he was abducted and was being held by suspects. Upon arriving at the scene, police found the victim bruised all over his body and suffering from burns. According to the victim, the moment the abductors detected that the police had arrived, they fled the scene.

The investigation found that the victim was abducted from an Afula pizza shop after finding himself in debt to his abductors. While he expressed concern and explained that he did not wish to enter their vehicle, he did in the end and was subsequently attacked.

The two, the defendant and his accomplice, continued to a vacation home near Afula, where the defendant took an iron rod and heated it in the fireplace. "I am heating the rod, start thinking how to settle things, now," he told the victim, before striking him with the hot rod, causing severe burns.

Later, the defendant put an object that resembled a gun to the victim's head and asked him: "What do you prefer, to bring the money, or to die now?"

Following the beating, the defendant and his accomplice fled the scene, leaving an additional suspect to guard the victim. The victim managed to send a message using a phone he had taken from the guard, notifying his wife of what was transpiring.

After a several-week-long search, law enforcement located and arrested one of the suspects. The pursuit of the remaining suspects is ongoing.