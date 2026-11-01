Four pacemaker implantation procedures using an advanced technique have been performed for the first time in Israel at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. The technique is designed to improve electrical coordination between the heart's two atria and reduce cardiac arrhythmias. The hospital reported that all four procedures were completed successfully.

The new technique, introduced at the Integrated Heart Center under the direction of Professor Michael Glikson, involves positioning an electrode in an area known as "Bachmann's bundle," a natural electrical conduction pathway connecting the heart's right and left atria.

Unlike conventional pacing methods, in which the electrode is generally positioned in the right atrial appendage, the new placement is intended to allow electrical signals to travel more rapidly and in a more coordinated manner between the two atria, reducing delays in the activation of the left atrium.

Hospital officials explained that improved synchronization between the atria may reduce atrial arrhythmias and alleviate symptoms of heart failure. The technique may be particularly suitable for patients suffering from heart rhythm disorders or delays in electrical conduction between the atria, depending on an individualized medical assessment.

The implantations were performed using electrodes manufactured by Medtronic, with the guidance of an international expert who arrived from Greece to train the medical teams.

The procedures were carried out by Professor Michael Glikson, Dr. Ziv Dadon, Professor Yoav Michowitz, Dr. Moshe Rav-Acha, and Dr. Ohali Tuvia-Brody.

Professor Glikson welcomed the introduction of the technology, describing it as another step forward in the development of treatments for cardiac arrhythmias using advanced technologies.

"We spare no effort in finding the best technological solution for each patient," he said.

"I am proud of our outstanding professional teams, who continue to provide advanced, technologically innovative, compassionate, and dedicated medical care to every patient, without compromise."

Shaare Zedek Medical Center emphasized that the suitability of the technique is assessed individually for each patient, according to their medical condition and specific needs.