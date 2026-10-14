A six-month-old baby who had not received routine vaccinations was hospitalized in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem after being diagnosed with bacterial meningitis, a potentially life-threatening illness.

The infant arrived at the pediatric emergency department suffering from a high fever and a generally poor condition. Medical tests revealed that he had been infected with Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), a bacterium against which vaccination is provided as part of Israel's routine immunization program.

Following the diagnosis, the infant was transferred to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, where he began receiving antibiotic treatment and close medical monitoring.

The hospital reported that the infant is fully conscious and in stable condition. Following treatment, his condition has stabilized, and he is expected to be transferred to the pediatric ward for continued hospitalization.

Dr. Amir Zilka, a senior physician in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Shaare Zedek, described the treatment and warned of the dangers associated with failing to receive routine vaccinations.

He added, "As soon as the baby was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis, antibiotic treatment was initiated, and his condition was closely monitored. Unfortunately, we encounter cases of potentially life-threatening illnesses that can be prevented through safe and effective vaccination."

Dr. Zilka explained that Haemophilus influenzae type B can also cause other serious illnesses, including bloodstream infections (sepsis) and pneumonia.

"Symptoms of the disease include fever, headaches, vomiting, and confusion," he noted, warning, "Beyond the immediate and potentially life-threatening health risks, bacterial meningitis can have long-term effects on children's health and neurological functioning."

Shaare Zedek Medical Center reiterated the importance of adhering to routine vaccination schedules, which are designed to protect infants and children against serious and preventable infectious diseases.