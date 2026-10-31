Alex Witkoff, son of Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, proposed to his girlfriend, Batya, overlooking Jerusalem's Old City. Photos of the proposal were shared on Instagram.

The photos show the younger Witkoff kneeling before his girlfriend, surrounded by bouquets of white roses, candles, and festive floral arrangements.

Former Hamas hostage Noa Argamani, who was rescued from Hamas captivity in June 2024 during Operation Arnon, commented on the post, writing: "My favorite people, mazal tov (congrtulations - ed.)."

Fellow former hostage Omer Shem Tov also joined the well-wishers, writing, "Mazal tov."

Steve Witkoff played a central role in negotiations for the release of the hostages, alongside Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.

He serves as CEO of the family's real estate company, Witkoff Group, is a member of the national board of United Hatzalah in the United States, and sits on the board of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.