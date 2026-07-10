Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich revealed Thursday evening details from a conversation he held with US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, shortly after his appointment to the role.

Smotrich said that the meeting took place alongside then-Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a day after Witkoff visited the Gaza border area and viewed footage documenting the atrocities of the October 7 attack.

Smotrich recounted that Witkoff was visibly shaken by the footage and told him: "Bezalel, I will not let two million Nazis live next to your children along the border fence."

Addressing Israel's security policy in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, Smotrich added, "There is only one thing that hurts the enemy - land. Anyone who mess with us will lose land forever," while calling for the establishment of a long-term security buffer zone along the Lebanese border.