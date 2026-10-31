Israel's National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) has filed a lawsuit against the Jerusalem Municipality and an additional defendant, demanding approximately NIS 645,000 over injuries sustained by a pedestrian who fell on a damaged sidewalk nearly six years ago.

According to a report published Wednesday by Mynet Jerusalem, the lawsuit was filed with the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court and concerns an incident in December 2020.

The injured man, a Jerusalem resident, was walking to his workplace at Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center when he encountered a hazard on the sidewalk, lost his balance, and fell.

The National Insurance Institute claims the dangerous condition was caused or left unaddressed following infrastructure work in the area. The lawsuit alleges that those responsible failed to maintain the sidewalk, remove the hazard, or provide adequate safety warnings to pedestrians.

Medical records submitted with the claim indicate that the man suffered back and neck injuries, followed by persistent pain, movement limitations, and difficulties with daily activities. He subsequently underwent medical examinations, including neurological assessments and imaging tests. The records also mention psychological effects associated with the incident.

Although the accident occurred in a public area, it was recognized as a work-related injury because the man was traveling to his workplace. As a result, the National Insurance Institute began paying him benefits.

The lawsuit seeks NIS 645,557, covering benefits already paid and estimated future payments. The institute is seeking reimbursement from the defendants on the grounds that their alleged negligence caused the injuries.

The Jerusalem Municipality stated: "The municipality has not yet received the statement of claim. Its response will be provided in court, as is customary."