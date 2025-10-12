Jerusalem prepares to welcome President Trump Jerusalem Municipality

The Jerusalem Municipality announced that it has completed all necessary preparations ahead of the visit by US President Donald Trump.

Thousands of American, Israeli, and Jerusalem Municipality flags were hung along the routes through which the presidential motorcade will pass. Municipal teams worked over recent days to clear roads, remove hazards, install directional signs, and ensure that all relevant infrastructures were ready. Cleaning crews were placed on alert to maintain cleanliness and respond to any hazards in real time.

This evening (Sunday, October 12), the Old City, the Chords Bridge, and Teddy Stadium will be illuminated with displays of the Israeli and US flags, as they were last Thursday night.

The Municipal Traffic Control Center, which manages the city’s network of traffic lights, has prepared to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, depending on the situation on the ground. The municipal hotline 106 will be reinforced to respond to public inquiries and will provide service in six languages: Hebrew, Arabic, English, French, Russian, and Amharic.

According to the instructions of the Israel Police, Route 1 will be closed in both directions from 6:30 a.m. until the afternoon hours. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes. The route from the city entrance to the Knesset - including Weizmann Street, Herzl Boulevard, Rabin Street, and Kaplan Street - as well as nearby roads such as Shazar Boulevard (Binyanei HaUma), will also be closed.

Updates regarding additional street closures and traffic changes will be issued by the Israel Police through the media and social networks.

The Light Rail will operate along its full route throughout the day but will skip Kiryat Moshe station, where boarding and exiting will not be permitted. Service will pause briefly during the entry and exit of the president’s motorcade, in coordination with the Israel Police and other security forces.

For detailed information about changes to public transportation, residents are encouraged to contact the Ministry of Transport call center at *8787 or the hotlines of the public transportation companies. Information about Israel Railways schedules is available through the Israel Railways website, app, and call center at *5770.