The Jerusalem municipality announced today (Wednesday) that the "four species market" is returning for the upcoming Sukkot festival.

"The Municipality of Jerusalem invites all of the city's residents, as well as visitors, to the largest "four-species" market in Israel, which will be held in honor of Sukkot, right after Yom Kippur, in Valero Square, for the first time since the renovation and upgrading of the square that is adjacent to Mahane Yehuda Market," the announcement states.

Several dozen stalls will offer the "four species" of agricultural items associated with the holiday - the "etrog"(citron), "lulav" (palm branch), "hadas" (myrtle), and "arava" (willow) - individually and in sets, in different varieties, and in accordance with the customs of various Jewish communities, with the highest levels of kashrut.

The colorful and unique market, which will be held for the 25th year in Jerusalem, will have about 40 stalls offering the items arranged according to species, communities, beliefs, and customs, as well as sukkah decorations.

In a statement, the Municipality of Jerusalem, which has helped hold the market for years, pointed out that "the Four Species Market in the renovated Valero Square, across from Mahane Yehuda Market, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and it is one of the events that really shouldn't be missed. It is a colorful and diverse "four species" market open to everyone - adults and children, men and women, secular and religious, Israelis and tourists."

Among the merchants manning the stalls will be those who specialize in special, very high-quality produce, including citrons that cost hundreds of shekels, including ones imported from Italy and Morocco. In addition, merchants will offer palm branches that are hand-picked and selected individually by farmers, as well as the finest citrons, which are examined one by one with a magnifying glass by the buyers. "A person who sees the 'Etrog Exchange' in the Four Species Market in Jerusalem will see trading that is just as action-packed as the trading on Wall Street in New York," city officials pointed out.

The market draws many travelers and Israeli families, with over 700,000 sets of the four species sold in markets in Israel every year. Decorations, thatch, and siding will also be sold at the market, so visitors who wish to fully observe the holiday can find everything they need at one location.

The market will be held in Valero Square for the first time following ithe significant and impressive upgrade of the site. Among other things, it was repaved and decorated with natural stones, wooden floors, plants, grass and trees, pergolas, seating areas, decorative light poles, street furniture, and a unique water feature. Work was also carried out recently in the square to install a garbage compactor, which provides a solution for the market merchants and residents of the area, among others.

The market will operate from Tuesday, September 26, to Thursday, September 28, from 8 am through 11 pm, and on Friday, September 29, from 8 am until two hours before the sabbath starts.

In a statement, the Municipality of Jerusalem said, "Jerusalem and its residents from all backgrounds and communities have a unique, rich, and special tradition for the holidays of the month of Tishrei. The capital city is characterized by a unique historical, cultural, national, and religious richness and depth that is not found anywhere else in the world, or in the country. The Jerusalem Four Species Market is one of a kind and is an authentic traditional, national, and cultural celebration. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that it is open to everyone - those who come to purchase the four most exquisite species, as well as other residents and visitors. We invite everyone to come enjoy the special and unique atmosphere that exists only in Jerusalem. Happy Holiday!"