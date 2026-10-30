The results of the elections for the 26th Knesset have sparked internal turmoil within the Shas party after it suffered a significant decline in support, winning just six seats - a historic low - compared to the 11 it held in the outgoing Knesset.

The figures indicate that the party lost approximately 100,000 votes compared to its previous electoral support.

Following the publication of the final election results, Sephardic Chief Rabbi Rishon Lezion Rabbi David Yosef, members of the Shas Council of Torah Sages, and other rabbis and public figures visited the home of party chairman Aryeh Deri on Thursday.

During the meeting, the political situation was discussed. At the same time, discussions are underway regarding the possibility of formally convening the Council of Torah Sages in the near future to consider the party's next steps.

Parallel to the rabbis' visits, reports and claims have circulated in various media outlets over the past 24 hours suggesting that Deri may consider announcing his resignation as party leader.

However, sources close to the Shas chairman have firmly rejected these reports.

According to individuals in Deri's inner circle, he has no intention of resigning or stepping down from his position, and the move is not currently under consideration.